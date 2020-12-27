Gabby Epstein Flaunts Amazing Curves In Tiny Cloud-Print Bikini While Enjoying A Strawberry

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein sent thousands of her 2.4 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Sunday, December 27, when she shared a sexy new video of herself clad in a bikini.

The 26-year-old influencer was captured on the balcony of a gorgeous property as stunning views of a pool and mountains painted the background. The footage was paired with a song called “Sweet & Sour” by Jawsh 685, Lauv and Tyga. Despite the scenic beauty surrounding her, Gabby stood out the most as she struck sultry poses that flaunted her famous figure.

In the beginning of the clip, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera. She held on to the black metal guardrail behind her with her left hand and held a strawberry up to her mouth with her right hand. She then turned around to showcase the back of her physique before rotating her head over her shoulder to shoot a sultry glance at the camera.

Her long, highlighted, blond locks were pulled back into a half-ponytail with a large scrunchie, and styled in gorgeous mermaid waves that cascaded down her back. She seemingly wore her nails short and natural.

Gabby showcased her amazing figure in a light blue bikini with a white cloud print. Her top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, as well as tiny triangle-shaped cups that exposed a massive amount of cleavage and sideboob. She teamed the top with matching, scantily cut, thong bottoms that called attention to her curvy hips and pert booty. The briefs’ thin side-straps, which were tied into bows, also drew the eye to her slim core.

She accessorized the look with two gold necklaces and a pair of gold earrings.

In the post’s caption, she simply shared a strawberry and cloud emoji, alluding to her bathing suit and the fruit she was enjoying in the footage.

The video became an instant hit with social media users, accumulating more than 142,000 plays and 23,000 likes in just two hours after being uploaded. More than 250 commenters also expressed their adulation for the model’s body, stunning looks, and choice of swimsuit.

“Beautiful woman! Kisses from France,” one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of red heart and kiss-face emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” another admirer chimed in, following with a string of heart-eye symbols.

“Looking so truly amazing,” a third fan asserted.

“Wow gorgeous, love your form, so sweet,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The stunner has shared much breathtaking content on Instagram this week. On December 25, she wowed social media users with a Christmas-themed post that displayed her in festive lingerie.