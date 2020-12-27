Qimmah Russo Shows Off Some Serious Skin In Tiny Bandeau And Booty Shorts

Q-Flex Fitness founder Qimmah Russo captured the attention of thousands of her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday, December 27 when she shared some eye-catching new images of her enviable physique.

The 26-year-old was captured in front of a gray wall outdoors for the four-slide series, standing out as she struck a number of sultry poses.

In the first frame, Qimmah posed with her front facing the camera while she crossed her ankles and popped one hip out. She grabbed on her bottoms with one hand and held her sunglasses up to her mouth with the other. She emitted an engaged vibe as she looked directly at the camera.

She was photographed more candidly in the second snapshot as she leaned forward and grabbed her inner thigh. The positioning of her mouth also appeared like she was in the middle of speaking. She showcased her bodacious booty in the third image as she posed from her left side, while the fourth frame displayed the back of her body.

Her short raven-colored hair, which appeared to be a wig, was parted in the middle and styled pin-straight as it framed her face. Her long nails were manicured, complete with a pink polish.

The model wore a lilac bandeau that tightly wrapped around her bosom and exposed a bit of cleavage. The top’s cropped body did not conceal much, showing off her sculpted midsection.

Qimmah paired the garment with high-rise booty shorts that featured ruffles and a black-and-white gingham pattern with pink flowers. The bottoms hugged her curves, highlighting her hips and derrière.

She completed the look with transparent wedges.

In the post’s caption, she shared a whimsical quote about women in which she compared them to butterflies.

Sunday’s photo set looked to be a smash hit with Qimmah’s fans, as it garnered more than 37,000 likes in just two hours. Hundreds of admirers also offered her compliments on her body, beauty, and scanty attire in the comments section.

“You are seriously so stunning,” one individual wrote, following their words with a string of strawberry and red heart emoji.

“I am down to fight whoever says you are not fire,” chimed in another admirer, adding numerous fire symbols to their comment.

“God was not playing when you were created queen,” a third fan asserted.

“You have the most incredibly perfect legs,” praised a fourth user.

The bombshell has stunned social media users with many jaw-dropping posts this week. On Sunday, she shared some images in which she wore another skimpy ensemble that accented her busty chest and curvy booty.