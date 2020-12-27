Republicans Might Lose The Senate Because Of Donald Trump, GOP Pollster Says

Republican pollster Frank Luntz appeared on Fox News on Sunday and spoke about the possibility that the Republican Party will lose control of the Senate due to President Donald Trump’s continued refusal to accept his loss of power, The Daily Caller reported.

“It feels like this president’s trying to do as much damage as he can, not just to Mitch McConnell but to Republicans in the House and the Senate, and the press is glad to go along because it will help in that final 2020 race in Georgia,” he said.

“And I’m afraid and I believe that those two Republicans may well lose on the 5th of January because of what the president is doing right now.”

Luntz was referring to Georgia’s GOP incumbents in the Senate race, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. A SurveyUSA poll from just two weeks before the 2020 presidential race showed the pair falling behind their Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The Republican pollster isn’t the only one to speculate about the impact Trump’s behavior will have on the party. In a piece for Slate, William Saletan argued that Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election could have a significant impact on the suburban voters in Georgia who allegedly swung the state to Joe Biden and will purportedly determine who wins the runoffs.

“These swing voters don’t like Trump’s election conspiracy theories or his refusal to concede,” he wrote.

Saletan pointed to polls from late November through mid-December that showed a consistent pattern — most Georgians are opposed to Trump’s battle against the 2020 electoral results and want it to end. Notably, a Rasmussen Reports survey of likely state voters taken from December 8 to 14 found that respondents believed Biden “legitimately won the election” by a margin of almost 20 points. Interestingly, The Hill previously highlighted Ipsos Public Affairs research director Mallory Newall and her claims that the pollster has a pro-GOP slant.

According to Saletan, if the GOP loses even a small portion of the “law-and-order” individuals who are opposed to Trump’s purported coup, the party will lose the Senate.

Trump-supporting lawyer Lin Wood, who has been at the frontlines of the president’s legal battles, recently called for Republicans to boycott the forthcoming runoff race. The lawyer suggested that a stunted turnout among the coalition’s supporters would reveal that the referendum is rigged and pave the wave for a second Trump term. He also called for the arrest of Perdue and Loeffler, who he said are communists who are in China’s pocket.