Janel Parrish Goes Braless In Unzipped Dress And Rocks Body Chain For Edgy Look

Janel joked that her pic captured her feelings about the New Year.

Janel Parrish rocked an eye-catching looking perfect for a swanky New Year’s Eve soirée for her latest post on her Instagram page. She quipped that the photo showed her impatiently waiting for 2021 to arrive.

The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars star stunned in a form-fitting black dress with a zipper front. Janel opted to wear the fastener pulled down as low as it would go, which meant that her bodice was open to the waist. The plunging V showcased her creamy décolletage and flat stomach, while also revealing that she was going braless. A thick seam at the waist highlighted the petite size of Janel’s midsection.

Her dress was constructed out of sturdy fabric with some stretch to it. Princess seams provided additional shaping, and another seam on the skirt followed the same bisecting pathway as the zipper. Janel’s photo cut off at the top of her thighs, but a glimpse of a sparkly embellishment could be seen on her skirt.

Her statement-making piece had elegant bell sleeves with an extra-wide flare at the wrist for a dramatic effect. Her look was further elevated by beading on top of the sleeves that began at the shoulders. The shiny round embellishments were gold and black, and they were various sizes.

Janel drew more attention to her perky bust and midriff by accessorizing with a thin gold body chain. The jewelry featured a small bar pendant that was positioned high on her chest. Her other bling included a wide gold band on one finger of each hand and multiple small earrings in her right ear.

Her fingernails were painted powder blue, and the pale color popped against that of her much darker ensemble. She wore her brunette hair pulled up in a messy ponytail. The length was arranged in glossy waves and positioned over her right shoulder.

The Too All the Boys star struck a fierce pose with her hands on hips, and she stared off to the side of the camera. She kept her face expressionless with her full lips pressed together.

Janel appeared to be inside a photography studio, complete with bright lights and a black backdrop. The shot she decided to share was a candid one, but it still amassed over 69,000 likes.

“Saved my 2020,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Attractive as a goddess and a lovely actress,” another admirer chimed in.

“That dress fits you so well,” read a third message.

This wasn’t the first time Janel slayed by showing some skin. In a previous photo, she rocked an open Ralph Lauren blazer with nothing underneath it.