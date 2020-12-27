Trump Supporters Will Be ‘Mad As Heck’ When Mike Pence Formalizes Joe Biden Win, GOP Pollster Says

On January 6, Vice President Mike Pence will have the honor of formalizing Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. He will have to do so despite intense pressure from President Donald Trump, who has insisted that Democrats stole the race.

In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, longtime Republican pollster Frank Luntz argued that this could have tremendous implications for Pence’s political future. Speaking with This Week host Jonathan Karl, Luntz pointed out that polling suggests that over 50 percent of Trump supporters are convinced the election was stolen.

“Fifty-three percent of Trump voters, half, think that Donald Trump still won this election, after all the evidence to the contrary. And those people are going to be mad as heck on January 6 when Pence makes that statement,” Luntz said, noting that this could complicate Pence’s potential 2024 presidential bid.

“And so the challenge for the vice president is that he clearly would like to seek the office in four years. Trump is clearly going to be agitated with him. And I think that this is the beginning of a very painful period for the Republicans in Washington and across the country.”

Luntz added that Trump’s behavior in recent weeks has had a negative effect on the Republican Party as a whole, reducing its chances of keeping control of the Senate. He noted that GOP incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the state of Georgia have to fend off formidable Democratic challengers, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

According to Luntz, latest polling suggests that Ossoff has surged past Perdue and that Loeffler is running neck and neck with Warnock. Instead of helping the two Republicans keep their seats, Luntz argued, the commander-in-chief is pushing evidence-free theories about the 2020 race.

Furthermore, the pollster added, a recent de Beaumont Foundation study found that young conservative-leaning voters are more “adverse” to taking the coronavirus vaccine than any other group, which is why Trump should focus on tackling the pandemic, instead of threatening to veto spending legislation and promoting conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

Luntz concluded that Trump should stop “embarrassing” himself in his final days in office and said that he should be held accountable for “the potential casualties because he’s not doing enough” to stop the spread of COVID-19 and educate the public about the importance of vaccination.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump is allegedly ignorant of how the Electoral College works and he is growing increasingly frustrated with Pence, who does not have the power to deny Biden the presidency.