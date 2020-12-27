Nashville Bombing Suspect Anthony Warner May Have Been Paranoid That 5G Technology Spied On Americans

Nashville bombing suspect Anthony Warner may have been paranoid that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans, a new report indicated.

As The Daily Mail reported, neighbors have described the person of interest in the blast that rocked the downtown area on Christmas morning as an “oddball” who kept to himself and was often seen tinkering with an antenna above his home. They said he had “No Trespassing” signs around his home and his RV, which could be seen on video from Google Maps parked in his backyard, one that appeared similar to the one caught on surveillance cameras around the site of the bombing.

Reports indicated that police responded to reports of shots being fired near the AT&T building in downtown Nashville in the early morning hours on Friday. They found an RV parked there, with a recording warning people to evacuate the area due to an imminent explosion. The bomb exploded at close to 6:30 a.m., CBS News noted, a blast that shook buildings and shattered windows. Three people were injured and police believe Warner may have been killed in the bombing.

The impact of the blast reportedly interrupted some technology services, with stores reporting that credit card machines were not working the day after the incident.

The Daily Mail noted the FBI is now investigating the allegation that Warner was paranoid about 5G technology and that he believed it was being used to spy on Americans. There are few other details known about Warner, who is described as a 63-year-old White man.

The incident is still under investigation, but law enforcement sources told CBS News that they are looking into whether Warner was killed at the scene. The report claimed that DNA testing is being conducted on human remains that were found in the area.

“At least three people were wounded and Nashville Metro police chief John Drake said Friday that authorities had found tissue they believe could be connected to human remains near the site of the explosion,” the report noted. “They have not indicated whether the remains are from someone connected to the explosion or from an innocent victim.”

The motive for the attack is still under investigation as well, though FBI agent Doug Korneski told CBS News there is no indication that there are any additional explosives.

As The Inquisitr reported, some speculated it may have been an act of domestic terrorism, noting that the circumstances appeared similar to past attacks within the United States.