Trump-Supporting Lawyer Calls For Boycott Of Georgia’s Runoff Senate Race

Lin Wood, the lawyer who has long supported President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread electoral fraud, is calling for Georgia Republicans to boycott the state’s runoff Senate race next month.

“Lin Wood now explicitly urging Republicans to boycott the Georgia runoff election,” tweeted Jon Levine, a politics reporter at The New York Post.

The reporter posted a diagram attributed to Wood that outlines his plan to battle against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s purportedly “rigged runoff” that the lawyer suggested will secure Trump a second term in the White House. According to Wood, the boycott will “break the algorithm,” which he claimed was not designed for significant levels of non-participation for the Republican voters.

“Fraud will be so obvious, SCOTUS can then invalidate the Presidential election. Real conservative senators can then be appointed after Kemp, [David] Perdue, and [Kelly] Loeffler’s arrest.”

Eric Thayer / Getty Images

The Georgia Senate runoff pits Perdue and Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. If the GOP incumbents both lose, Democrats will effectively take control of the Senate by giving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.

According to Newsweek, a SurveyUSA poll taken two weeks before the presidential race came to an end showed Perdue and Loeffler falling behind their challengers. The publication attributed the decline to the GOP infighting over the alleged electoral interference that Trump supporters believe cost the president the election.

According to Wood, the Republican candidates are communists who are compromised by China.

“I have received much criticism for demanding that GA fix the 11/3 fraud before we vote in 1/5 runoff. In full disclosure, I am not a fan of any of the 4 candidates in Senate runoff. Communists or China compromised in my opinion.”

Wood has been at the center of Republican infighting. His presence at the forefront of Trump’s legal battles against the 2020 electoral results has earned him some mockery due to the many defeats the head of state’s team has suffered. The lawyer also notoriously wrote “plenty of perjury” in a recent lawsuit instead of “penalty of perjury,” which led to criticism of his apparent sloppiness.

Trump and his allies continue to claim that voting machines were rigged against him. Per CNBC, voting machine companies Dominion Voting and Smartmatic have issued legal threats to Fox News and other conservative outlets that have parroted claims of widespread interference via their products. Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, and Lou Dobbs are among the network’s personalities that have received letters warning of imminent defamation lawsuits.