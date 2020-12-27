Brit Manuela Flaunts Amazing Figure In Galaxy-Print Lingerie Set

Instagram influencer Brit Manuela sent pulses racing on Sunday, December 27, when she shared a sizzling new video of herself in two revealing ensembles.

The 26-year-old model was captured just outside of a doorway for the clip, which was paired with the popular song, “Put Your Records On” by Ritt Momney. Brit took center stage while posing sexily.

At the beginning of the clip, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out. She placed her right hand on her waist while her left grabbed her locks. She then smiled and changed outfits before grabbing onto her bottoms with both hands. She proceeded to adjust her hair and turn around to show off the back of her figure.

She emitted a flirty vibe throughout the video as she smiled sweetly while looking directly at the camera. Her long brunette hair was styled in loose waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her short nails natural.

The model’s first ensemble was a two-piece matching pajama set that looked to be made out of satin. The button-up long-sleeved top featured a notch collar and patch pocket, and the shorts were designed with an elastic waistband.

The second look consisted of a balconette bra with adjustable straps, a lace-trimmed longline and a satin bow in the front, and matching cheeky panties. The outfit highlighted Brit’s amazing curves, drawing the eye to her exposed cleavage and perky booty.

She accessorized both ensembles, which were designed by undergarment clothing company Adore Me, with a necklace.

In the post’s caption, she promoted Adore Me and tagged their Instagram handle before revealing that she is one of their brand ambassadors.

The smoking-hot video quickly amassed a large amount of support from social media users, garnering more than 12,000 likes and 88,000 plays since going live just two hours ago. Additionally, more than 360 fans conveyed their admiration for Brit’s form, looks and choice of attire in the comments section.

“It’s the perfect body for me,” one Instagram user commented, following up with a single heart-eyes emoji.

“I love how natural you are,” a second fan added, inundating their comment with several red heart symbols.

“OMG these sets are too cute,” a third admirer remarked.

“Well… I would say that this look is galactic,” a fourth individual joked.

