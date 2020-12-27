Morgan Ketzner Rocks See-Through Shirt & Black Panties With Red Boots

Morgan Ketzner went for a racy look to celebrate the holiday season in a recent Instagram photo. The bikini model opted for a scanty ensemble as she posed by her Christmas tree and showed off plenty of skin.

In the sexy snap, Morgan looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a see-through shirt. The garment boasted long sleeves that fit tightly on her toned arms and over her chest. The sheer material allowed fans to also get a peek at her black bra underneath.

She added a pair of matching black panties to the outfit. The lingerie hugged her hips closely and fit firmly around her petite waist as they cast a spotlight on her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on display. She accessorized the look with a dark baseball cap placed backwards on her head and a pair of bright red heeled boots.

Morgan stood in front of her Christmas tree with her hip pushed out. She had her legs apart and one arm wrapped around her midsection. The other arm was bent at the elbow, her hand resting near her head. Morgan tilted her head to the side and had a steamy expression.

In the background, the tree was full with red and white decorations, including garland and bulbs. White walls and a matching tile floor could also be seen. Morgan asked her followers what they got for Christmas this year in the caption.

She styled her long blond hair in straight strands and twisted her locks into two braided pigtails that fell over her shoulders.

Morgan’s 641,000-plus followers appeared to approve of the photo by clicking the like button more than 29,000 times in two days. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 970 messages during that time.

“Those beautiful legs,” one follower wrote.

“You look so stunning gorgeous,” praised another.

“Most beautiful girl,” a third comment read.

“Morgan you are always so amazingly beautiful! You are the best!” gushed a fourth person.

Morgan doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showcasing her flawless figure in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking racy looks that are sure to get her fans fired up.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a powder blue bikini by the swimming pool. That post has racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 900 comments to date.