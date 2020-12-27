Kiki Passo Accentuates Her Assets In A Printed Bikini By The Pool

Kiki Passo looked like a total beach bunny in her latest Instagram update on Saturday. The blond beauty opted for a scanty look as she spent a day outdoors.

In the racy pics, Kiki accentuated her assets in a printed bikini. The brown two-piece featured thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. The top also included a daring cut that exposed both her massive cleavage and her sideboob.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her curvy hips and fit firmly around her tiny waist as they emphasized her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also spotted in the snap.

Kiki jazzed up the look with a gold bangle bracelet around her wrist and some rings on her fingers. She also sported a chain with a circular pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Kiki stood by the pool with her legs together and both hands tugging at her bottoms as she leaned forward and looked away from the camera with a smile on her face. The second shot was a closeup of her face as she stared into the lens with her lips parted.

In the third snap, Kiki pushed her hip out and rested one arm at her side as she pulled at the ends of her hair with her opposite hand and tilted her head. The final pic showed the model with her head turned while she looked at something out of the frame.

In the background, some green trees could be seen as the sunlight streamed down to illuminate her bronzed skin. In the caption of the post, Kiki revealed that the photos were taken just moments before she jumped into the swimming pool. She also geotagged her location as Miami, Florida.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in voluminous waves. The locks fell down her back and spilled over both shoulders.

Kiki’s over 1.2 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The pics garnered more than 91,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they were published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 860 messages.

“You’re so unreal wow wow,” one follower wrote.

“I love u ur simply perfect,” another gushed.

“Always a Queen,” a third user gushed.

“A REAL LIFE ANGEL,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently got pulses racing when she posed in a cleavage-baring black tank top and gray sweatpants.