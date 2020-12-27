Geraldo Rivera Says Donald Trump ‘Has Behaved Like An Entitled Frat Boy’ Since Losing Election

On Saturday evening, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera took to Twitter to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Democrat Joe Biden won both the popular vote and the Electoral College, which recently certified his victory, but Trump has nonetheless pushed unfounded claims about voter fraud, pursuing legal challenges and pressuring GOP politicians to fall in line and support his attempts to overturn the results.

In a tweet, Rivera clarified that he has strongly supported Trump, defending him against accusations of colluding with the Kremlin to win the 2016 presidential race. He called on the president to stop acting like “an entitled frat boy” and accept the will of the American people, who chose Biden.

“For almost 4 years I’ve supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed. Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Sh*t happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy.”

In a follow-up tweet, Rivera attacked controversial lawyer Sidney Powell, who has filed a number of lawsuits on behalf of the Trump campaign in an attempt to overturn the results and prevent a Biden presidency. Rivera said that Powell and her allies will “destroy” Trump’s legacy if they continue pursuing doomed legal challenges.

Rivera made similar comments last week, when he slammed Trump’s most loyal supporters in the Republican Party, many of whom have pushed evidence-free theories about widespread electoral fraud and sought to delegitimize Biden’s victory.

“Are you sh*tting me? Biden won. Trump lost. Stop acting like spoiled brats. Or worse, the lunatic fringe. Enough. Basta,” Rivera said in a video posted to his Twitter account, adding that he fears that “fringe characters” have Trump’s ear.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Among those “fringe characters,” as Rivera put it, was former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who allegedly pushed Trump to declare martial law, deploy the U.S. military to battleground states and undo the “coup” that led to Biden and Democrats’ victory this November.

“Joe Biden won the damn election. Now let’s just move on from there,” Rivera said last week, criticizing the Arizona GOP for urging the commander-in-chief to “cross the rubicon” and reverse the results of the 2020 presidential race.

Rivera has, apparently, paid a price for refusing to endorse Trump’s evidence-free theories, with the president refusing to talk to him. “He didn’t take my calls the last two times I tried,” Rivera revealed earlier this month, according to The Hill.