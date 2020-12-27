Brandi Glanville & LeAnn Rimes Pose In Matching Masks For Chummy Christmas Photo

The 'Unfiltered' host twinned with her former enemy in a chummy holiday photo.

Brandi Glanville spent Christmas with LeAnn Rimes, and they even twinned for the occasion.

In what would have been considered a Christmas miracle a few years ago, the past and present wives of Eddie Cibrian joined together to celebrate the holiday along with Brandi and Eddie’s teen sons, Jake and Mason.

In a new post shared on Instagram, Brandi and LeAnn hammed it up while posing in matching gold sequined Pol’ Atteu Beverly Hills face masks. The former enemies each held up the “number one” finger as they peeped out from their masks for the chummy snap. There was plenty of “smize” in the snap as both women smiled with their eyes two years after their very public feud ended.

After Brandi, 48, described her ex-husband’s second wife as the best “masked singer” ever, her followers reacted to the photo with a series of comments.

“Never thought I’d see this! Good job mom!” wrote one fan.

“This is some serious growth right here. I love it,” another added.

“I love that you guys are friendly now!! It takes a strong person to let bygones be bygones — life’s too short!” a third chimed in.

“This photo shows anything is possible,” added another.

Others praised the women for putting the kids first and co-parenting in a positive way.

The family get-together took place two weeks after Brandi was falsely accused of dissing LeAnn after she won the most recent season of The Masked Singer.

All season long, Brandi predicted that LeAnn was The Sun character on the Fox singing competition. On the night of the finale, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Twitter to write, “Hope my kids’ bonus mom The Sun [LeAnn] Rimes wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire.”

Some critics accused Brandi of shading the country star, while others blasted her for “spoiling” the ending to the competition. The mom of two fired back to explain that her boys’ stepmom told them she would never compete on the show and that she simply guessed the ending just like everyone else. She added that she “did not shade or diss” LeAnn and actually rooted for her to win.

The love and support comes after a long feud between the Drinking and Tweeting author and the Grammy-winning songstress. The two had nearly a decade-long Twitter war after LeAnn and Eddie had an affair after meeting on the set of the 2009 TV movie Northern Lights while he was still married to Brandi.

After years of public feuding, Brandi told Us Weekly that after an incident with one of her boys, she and Eddie realized they had to focus on their sons “and get over our bullsh*t.” That also meant getting over her beef with LeAnn.

This Christmas was a big jump from last year for the trio. In 2019, Brandi shared a photo of her posing with her sons, LeAnn, Eddie, and their families on Christmas, in a post seen here. While it looked like she was part of that gathering, the Unfiltered host later tweeted to clarify that she did not spend the holiday with her ex and his wife, but simply stopped in when picking up her kids and was asked to take a quick pic with the clan.