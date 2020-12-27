Republican Blasts Donald Trump, Says He’ll Be ‘Remembered For Chaos And Misery’ If He Lets COVID Relief Fail

President Donald Trump is coming under fire from a member of his own party who says that he will leave a dishonorable legacy if he allows the latest coronavirus stimulus package to fail.

Sen. Pat Toomey spoke out against Trump in an interview on Sunday, saying that Trump needs to sign the aid package that was passed by Congress this week. Trump has spoken out about a number of aspects of the deal, including the $600 direct payments to Americans that he said should have been $2,000 instead.

“You don’t get everything you want, even if you’re president of the United States,” Toomey said on Fox News Sunday, via The Hill.

“I think the COVID relief measures are really, really important.”

The Pennsylvania senator said that many states have had to go back into strict lockdowns as the number of infections rises and hospital systems are stretched to capacity. He warned that Trump’s legacy could be at stake if he doesn’t sign the legislation, saying he will be “remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire.”

Trump has come under fire for his last-minute demand for larger stimulus payments, which threw the process into disarray. Top Democrats immediately backed his call, holding a unanimous consent vote that was thwarted by Republicans last week. With no deal, many Americans will be losing extended unemployment benefits.

Members of the Democratic caucus have spoken out as well, with Sen. Bernie Sanders calling Trump “cruel” for failing to sign the legislation.

“What the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel,” he said, via The Hill.

“Many millions of people are losing their extended unemployment benefits. They’re going to be evicted from their apartments because the eviction moratorium is ending. We are looking at a way to get the vaccine distributed to tens of millions of people. There’s money in that bill.”

Others have criticized Trump for leaving Washington for an extended Christmas vacation at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he was seen golfing as lawmakers from both parties worked to save the stimulus deal. His trip comes not only as the legislation hangs in the balance, but also as both COVID-19 infections and deaths have risen dramatically across the country, leading many state and local governments to institute new restrictions.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Toomey has broken with the president other times in recent weeks, saying back in November that Trump had no avenues to victory in the presidential election after exhausting a number of court challenges seeking to overturn the results.