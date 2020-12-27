Alexa Dellanos Flashes Major Underboob As She Sunbathes On The Balcony: ‘Sunday Ritual’

Alexa Dellanos took to her Instagram account this morning to give her 2.3 million followers a glimpse at her “Sunday ritual.”

In a hot new post shared to her feed just a short time ago, the model was seen posing out on the balcony of her hotel, which a geotag indicated was The Setai in Miami Beach, Florida. She sat in a cozy rattan chair with her legs spread apart in a provocative manner and gathered her blond locks messily on her head with one hand as she gazed at the camera with pursed lips and a smoldering stare.

A stunning view of the beach could be seen in the background behind her while the sun spilled down to illuminate the frame with a gorgeous golden glow.

She put on quite the sexy show for the outing in a racy swimwear-and-lingerie combo that added some serious heat to her page. The look included a halter-style bikini top with thin straps and a plunging v-neckline that showed off her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had minuscule triangle cups with a colorful pattern that resembled the strokes of a paintbrush that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous chest, flashing major underboob as she worked the camera to give the snap even more of a seductive vibe.

Rather than matching bikini bottoms, Alexa took her barely there ensemble to the next level by covering up her lower half with a lacy black thong. The undergarment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off her curvy hips and shapely thighs, while its thick, frilly waistband helped to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. Her toned torso and abs were also completely exposed and certainly did not go unnoticed by her adoring fans.

She completed the racy look by looping a gold bangle bracelet around each wrist and covered her eyes with a pair of sunglasses with pink lenses for some additional protection from the sun.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for fans to shower the steamy new addition to Alexa’s page with love. It has amassed over 24,000 likes within the short period of time as well as dozens of comments — many with compliments for the hottie’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“I love this ritual,” one person wrote.

“You’re the view!” quipped another fan.

“So stunning. Continue living your best life!” a third follower remarked.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” praised a fourth admirer.

Alexa has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of skin-baring snaps lately. Earlier this week, she sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her flawless figure in an impossibly tiny Chanel string bikini that let it all hang out. The look proved to be another hit, earning over 113,000 likes and 1,298 comments to date.