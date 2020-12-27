Hilde Osland Flaunts Tanned Skin In Stunning Blue Lingerie Set

Hilde Osland returned to her Instagram account on Sunday morning to share a gorgeous new photo of herself rocking a skimpy little outfit.

In the sultry snap, Hilde looked incredible as she opted for a stunning blue lingerie set that perfectly complemented her tanned skin. The revealing bra featured semi-sheer cups and thin straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. It also included a low-cut neckline to flaunt her ample cleavage.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her waist while accentuating her round booty and lean thighs in the process. However, it was her baby bump that stole the show in the photo. Although Hilde is around 25 weeks pregnant, her burgeoning belly still looks toned. She accessorized her look with a pair of dangling earrings and a gold bangle bracelet on her wrist.

Hilde stood with her body turned to the side for the snap. She placed one hand over her arched back and the other on the side of her head. She pushed her baby bump out as she pulled her shoulders back and wore a small smile on her lips.

In the background, a bed made up with white linens could be seen. White walls also surrounded her, as well as multiple windows, which allowed the sunlight to spill into the room and illuminate her glowing skin. In the caption of the post, Hilde revealed that she only had 15 more weeks to go until her baby was born.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in loose waves that spilled over both of her shoulders and hung down her back.

Hilde’s over 3.7 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the post. The snap garnered more than 71,000 likes within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with nearly 900 messages.

“Hope you had a wonderful Christmas,” one follower stated.

“Nice photo of you,” another wrote.

“Looking beautiful hun,” a third comment read.

“Wow just beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking skimpy outfits that emphasize her killer legs, busty chest, round booty, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a pair of white panties and a cropped sweatshirt while sitting on her kitchen counter. To date, that post has racked up more than 116,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.