Jessica Simpson Poses For Magical Christmas Photo With Her Husband Eric Johnson

The 'Open Book' author shared a festive photo with her fans.

Jessica Simpson posed for a colorful Christmas photo with her husband Eric Johnson.

The singer and fashion designer, 40, thrilled her millions of Instagram followers with a festive photo that gave a look at her over-the-top holiday decor as she snuggled with her spouse of six years.

In the post shared to her social media page, a bare-faced Jessica wore a brown hoodie and a red knit hat as she leaned into her husband while he snapped a selfie. Eric wore a Rolling Stones t-shirt and baseball cap as he smiled widely for the snuggly snap.

The lovebirds lit up the pic, but the background was pretty bright as well. Jessica’s colorful Christmas tree, which was decorated in brightly colored ornaments, bright white lights, and feathery garland, and surrounded by stacks of Christmas presents wrapped in red and white paper, could be seen in the corner. The colorful decor also included rows of bottle brush trees displayed on the fireplace mantle.

The snap was kid-free, so the Johnson kids were likely already nestled all snug in their beds. In the caption, Jessica noted that it was time for mom and dad to get some sleep as well.

In the comments section, fans and friends reacted to the sweet photo. Many noted how in love Jessica and Eric look after more than 10 years together.

“Born out of love,” wrote her dad, Joe Simpson.

“You look so happy with your husband,” another commenter added. “Blessings, happy life!!”

“Cutest couple ever. So happy you found true love,” another fan chimed in.

Others couldn’t get over how young Jessica looks a few months after turning 40. One fan wrote that the Open Book author looks like she’s 16 instead of 40.

Many commenters debated on why Jessica looked so young. Some speculated that she wasn’t wearing any makeup, while others wondered if she had surgery on her face. Others noted that the blonde beauty has looked different since losing more than 100 pounds after the birth of her third child last year.

“Wow you get younger every year Jessica!” another fan wrote.

Many commenters also begged Jessica to share more pics of her massive Christmas tree and holiday décor.

While she has yet to post a close-up of her decorations, Jessica shared multiple festive photos with her Instagram followers over the holiday weekend. In one particularly charming post, the mom of three showed off her red and white snowflake pajamas as Eric snapped an unexpected pic.