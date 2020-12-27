‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Is Robin A Member Of JLS?

After a successful first season, The Masked Singer is back in the U.K. and already has the nation trying to guess who is underneath the crazy new costumes. Host Joel Dommett and panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross all returned to the show. However, actor Ken Jeong has been replaced by comedian Mo Gilligan.

One contestant who stood out amongst the crowd was Robin, who appeared very confident.

For their debut performance, they sang Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” which is taken from the animated movie Trolls. They not only proved that they are a male singer but also a showman with their dance moves.

Robin’s costume is very camp. The outfit features large feathers going around its red head and smaller feathers that cover its chest. Robin has shimmery gold pants, gloves with long nails, and big feet.

According to Radio Times, their first clue package stated they are “fast on their feet” and “ready to go the distance,” they have been “trained” and have “fighting feet,” a street sign that read Albert Square was shown, which relates to the soap opera EastEnders, and revealed that even though they are a Robin, they’ve “been known to fly without wings.”

The panel’s guesses were all over the place and went with a whole range of names — Amir Khan, Bruno Mars, Yung Filly, and Joe Swash.

However, fans of the show are confident it is someone completely different — a member of the boy band JLS.

On social media, viewers believe Robin is Aston Merrygold.

“The robin is 10000% @AstonMerrygold I watched his insta lives all through lockdown I know that voice better than I know my own families #MaskedSingerUK,” one user tweeted.

“YES! The Robin is 10000% @AstonMerrygold.. to me that voice is recognizable anywhere,” another person shared in a tweet.

“First time watching #MaskedSingerUK and knew within less than 15 seconds that it was @AstonMerrygold as Robin… you can’t fool me,” remarked a third fan on Twitter.

“That Robin is 100% @AstonMerrygold, could tell straight away from the first note,” a fourth account tweeted.

Merrygold rose to fame after JLS came second on The X Factor in the U.K. As seen in a YouTube video, which you can watch here, the group performed “Flying Without Wings” with Westlife during the final.

JLS also performed in Albert Square during a Children In Need episode of EastEnders, per Digital Spy.

Robin currently remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching to find out if Merrygold is underneath the mask.