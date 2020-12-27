Jojo Babie Flashes Major Sideboob In Daring Yellow Dress With Semi-Sheer Skirt

Jojo Babie continues to slay with her Instagram snaps. The stunning model thrilled her adoring fans yet again this weekend when she opted for another revealing ensemble.

In the sexy shot, Jojo looked super hot while wearing a daring yellow dress. The garment boasted a racy cut that flashed some major sideboob. It also gave fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

The garb fit snugly around her tiny waist, and featured an open back to show off even more skin. The skirt clung to her hips and round booty. It included a semi-sheer skirt that featured a pattern. She accessorized the style with a pair of hoop earrings.

Jojo stood with her body turned to the side for the shot. She had both of her hands resting in front of her midsection and her shoulders shrugged. Her back was slightly arched as she looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, tons of green foliage could be seen as the sunlight beamed down to illuminate the yellow and green colors and reflected off of her glowing skin. In the caption, Jojo asked her followers if she could be the light in their lives.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Jojo’s over 10.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 66,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,500 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Nice gorgeous figure honey,” one follower wrote.

“Hope you had a great Christmas,” another stated.

“Blazing hot in yellow!!!” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow!! So amazing!! Absolutely gorgeous!!” a fourth person told the model in the comments section.

The model is no stranger to showing off her hourglass curves in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking skimpy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, skintight dresses, and more in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jojo recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a barely there pink sparkly monokini. The garment barely covered her busty chest and left little to the imagination while putting her flat tummy, impressive abs, and muscular thighs in the spotlight. To date, that post has raked in more than 60,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.