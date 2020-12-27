‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Could Swan Be A Member From One Of Ireland’s Most Iconic Bands?

After a successful first season, The Masked Singer returned to the U.K. on December 26. Host Joel Dommett and panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross all returned to the show. However, actor Ken Jeong has been replaced by comedian Mo Gilligan.

The first episode on Saturday night introduced viewers to six new contestants. One of which was Swan, which some people are finding hard to figure out. However, some fans believe they have figured out their identity already.

For their debut performance, they sang Shania Twain’s iconic “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” It is clear that Swan is a female vocalist. Their accent can be heard in some parts of their singing and they don’t appear to be British.

Swan’s costume is very tall due to its long neck and consists of a lot of ruffles. Their attire is mainly the color black with hints of red. Swan outfit includes knee-high boots and large wings.

According to Radio Times, their first clue package stated that they are loyal, strong, and independent, have the freedom to spread their wings, have a connection to the ballroom and royalty of some sort, and have had a career that has been “very honored.”

The panel’s guesses were all over the place but they all went with entertainers who perform on stage for a living — Michelle Visage, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, and Darcey Bussell.

However, fans of the show are self-assured that it is Andrea Corr, who rose to fame as the lead singer of The Corrs in the 1990s.

“Andrea Corr the Swan?? She has an MBE #MaskedSinger,” one user tweeted.

“Swan = Andrea Corr #MaskedSingerUK,” another person shared on Twitter.

“The Swan is 100% Andrea Corr. #MaskedSingerUK,” remarked a third account in a tweet.

The Corrs are one of Ireland’s most iconic and successful bands. According to Hot Press, all four members were honored with MBE, an award made by the Queen for their “outstanding contribution to the music industry and of their charitable contributions.”

Andrea has also embarked on a solo career and has released two studio albums since 2007, which links to her having the freedom to spread her wings.

As for the ballroom clue, Andrea appeared in the play Dancing at Lughnasa in 2009, which included a lot of Irish dancing, per The Guardian.

Swan currently remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching to find out if Andrea is underneath the mask.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the winner of season one was Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts, who participated as Queen Bee.