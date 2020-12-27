Kindly Myers Shows Off Insane Bikini Booty At The Beach In Triple Instagram Update

“Professional smokeshow” Kindly Myers excited fans with an eyeful of her bikini booty in a new slideshow shared to her popular Instagram page December 26. Snapped at the beach, the former Playboy cover girl put her toned buns on display in a pink two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination, letting herself be photographed from behind to show off her rounded backside.

The steamy upload consisted of three snapshots that captured Kindly in the same pose. The first photo was closely cropped to her hourglass curves, which the itty-bitty bathing suit perfectly showcased. Another snap spotlighted her gorgeous face, whereas the final pic portrayed the bombshell’s enviable figure in all of its splendor.

The 35-year-old model was standing with her legs parted, flaunting her chiseled pins and sculpted derrière as she slightly raised one knee. She was barefoot, and gave fans a peek at her sand-coated sole by lifting her heel from the ground and leaning on her tiptoes. Kindly coquettishly pulled up her hair with one hand, forming a high ponytail that left her supple back on show and revealed the halterneck design of her bikini. She looked over her shoulder and flashed a beaming smile, giving off flirty vibes.

In her caption, Kindly encouraged her following to guess what was on her mind at the time the pictures were taken. As usual, their answers did not disappoint.

“I’m gonna say that you’re thinking about how you wish you didn’t forget a hair tie (or scrunchy) lol!” quipped one person.

“How perfect your posterior is? That’s what I’M THINKING!” wrote another admirer.

“Any man that claims to know what a beautiful woman is thinking is a fool! And you are one beautiful woman!” commented a third follower. “Happy holiday babe,” they added, trailed by a long string of hearts.

“That life is good and you feel happy,” read a fourth message.

Kindly’s skimpy swimwear included a revealing thong that tied on her hip with a long string draping down. The piece had a minuscule triangular back that seemed to feature a stylish camo print. The pastel tone flattered her golden tan, while the high-cut design flaunted her voluptuous assets.

According to the geotag, the trio of snaps was taken in Cancún, Quintana Roo. Several palm trees populated the backdrop and a stretch of calm sea was visible in the distance. Kindly tagged Michi Bikinis as the maker of her barely there swimsuit, and credited the brand co-owner and professional photographer Bad Dog Photo for the eye-popping pics. The model also gave a shout-out to the makeup artist that helped put together the hot look.

The triple update was a major hit with her 2.3 million followers, racking up more than 23,600 likes and 560-plus comments in just 15 hours.

The upload came two days after Kindly teamed up with a few fellow models, including Alexa Collins, Dasha Mart, and Bruna Rangel Lima, for a sizzling beachside snap wherein the blond beauties rocked Baywatch-inspired swimsuits and Santa hats. That photo has amassed a little over 20,300 likes to date.