Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, Shows Off Honed Physique In Throwback Bikini Snap: ‘Last year in Bermuda’

Catherine Zeta-Jones stunned in a sexy throwback photo that she shared on her social media feed. The actress tantalized her 3.6 million fans on December 26 with a pic that dates back to her time in Bermuda in 2019. The image showed Catherine posing with Santa wearing a skimpy two-piece suit.

The mother-of-two once again proved that age is definitely nothing but a number. The 51-year-old, who was 50 when the photo was snapped, looked incredible in the swimwear ensemble. In her caption, she teased that last year she was caught “shamelessly” kissing Santa Claus. She joked that he didn’t pitch up this time around.

Catherine flaunted her curves in a black bikini top with some detail along the bottom of the cup. The solid straps of the halter neck bikini clasped behind her neck and its molded cups kept her bust looking perky.

The raven-haired beauty wore the matching bottoms. The hipster panties sat low on her hips and allowed her to flaunt her curvy hips and toned thighs.

The Welsh actress showed off her toned abs. Her midsection seemed slightly concave and her waist was tiny, emphasizing her famous hourglass silhouette.

Cather wore her hair in an off-center path. Her black hair tumbled down her back and shoulder in messy disarray. Her only visible accessory was a pair of aviator sunglasses that added a chic edge to her ensemble.

Catherine posed outside. In the image, she and Santa Claus stood arm-in-arm in front of a cream wall. Some greenery and shrubs lined a driveway.

The star put her hand to her hip as she stood at a three-quarter angle. She then smiled at the camera, showing off her pearly white smile.

The picture quickly garnered over 170,000 likes as her fans raced to view her hot bod. Others showed their appreciation by posting heart, flame, or heart-eyed emoji. She also received over 1,300 glowing compliments in the comments section from fans who were taken with the image.

“And how is it possible your looking even better this year,” one fan asked and added a flame emoji.

Another paid her an extravagant compliment.

“The most beautiful woman in Hollywood,” they raved.

An admirer loved her youthful looks.

“Last year? Wow! You have such a young body,” they enthused.

A fourth Instagram user wished her the best for the holiday season.

“You are so gorgeous, Catherine. Merry Christmas,” they wrote.

However, Catherine wasn’t the only person spreading a little Christmas cheer among her followers. Holly Sonders recently took to her Instagram feed and uploaded a photo where she wore a T-front thong and a cutout bikini.