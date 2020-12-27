Abby Dowse Flashes Pert Underboob In Light Blue Crop Top & Thong While Sitting Poolside: ‘Morning Dip’

Instagram star Abby Dowse grabbed attention when she recently took to the platform. She thrilled her 2.7 million photos with a photo where she flaunted her impressive curves. Since she uploaded the shot, it has already accumulated over 25,000 likes.

The Aussie model took to social media on Saturday night. In her caption, she teased her morning dip, referring to the pool in the background. She also credited her outfit to Oh Polly Swim.

Abby wore a light blue crop top with spaghetti straps. She flaunted her pert underboob in the garment because of the cutout hemline. The garment had an inverted sweetheart hemline that was cut to show even more of her bust.

The blond bombshell paired the top with its matching thong. The tiny bottoms sat high on her hips, allowing Abby to show off her curvy things and bronzed legs.

Abby’s midsection rightfully took center stage. She showcased her concave stomach and chiseled abs. Her petite waist also highlighted her voluptuous hourglass silhouette.

The model wore her hair in a youthful upstyle. She pinned her platinum mane on the crown of her head, pulling it away from her face. She then wore a messy bun at the top, adding some height to her face. A few stray tendrils wafted in the breeze as she posed for the camera. Abby rocked large hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a delicate necklace to complete her look.

Abby’s outdoor location was magnificent. She posed next to a sparkling aqua pool lined with tall palm trees. The clear blue sky and the harsh light seemed to indicate a bright and sunny day.

The influencer relaxed poolside. She propped one leg up while dangling the other in the water. Abby then leaned back, exposing her insane body. She placed one hand behind her head for a provocative pose.

The image sparked a frenzy among her followers who raced to engage with her on the social media site. Some hit the “like” button” while others waxed lyrical in the compliments section, praising her beauty and her body.

“You are so sexy,” one admirer raved.

Another seemed rather wistful in their response.

“Blue is definitely your color. Wish I was there to join you in the pool,” they wrote.

“Damn girl! Those abs could set the world on fire!” they gushed before adding a slew of heart and flame emoji.

A fourth Instagram user complimented Abby’s sense of style.

“Love your style, Abby. You are so gorgeous and hot,” they let her know.

The blond recently went topless for a risqué Instagram post.