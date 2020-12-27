Cosplay Model Meg Turney Shows Off Her Peachy Derrière In Green Thong & Rocks Red Hair For Racy Christmas Pic

Meg posed beside a pole wrapped with a silver tinsel garland.

Meg Turney got festive and feisty for her latest Christmas-themed photo, and many of her 764,000 Instagram followers seemed to believe that her pic was one of the greatest gifts they received this holiday season.

Each year, the cosplay model spreads joy on Instagram by baring her bombshell body to create fun Christmas content for her adoring fans. Her most recent holiday look left very little to the imagination. In a pic that she posted on December 25, she showed off her peachy posterior in a teeny green thong. The undergarment left almost every inch of her round buns uncovered, and little of the scanty panty was visible. Its back was a miniscule triangle of fabric, and its sides were thin bands embellished with gold rings.

Meg wore a matching emerald bra crafted out of fine sheer mesh. Strategically placed exquisite floral embroidery provided just enough coverage to keep the model from revealing too much. The brasserie boasted a balconette design with underwire and boning-style details on the cups that further enhanced the shape of her ample upper assets. Meg elevated her boudoir attire even more with the addition of a garter belt. It, too, was crafted out of sheer mesh. Its thin garter bands were stretched tightly over the sides of her booty and clipped to the tops of white thigh-high stockings.

Meg accessorized with a red Santa hat, complete with a furry white band and pompom. She added another touch of festive flair to her look by wearing a bright red wig underneath the cap. Her hairpiece was long and lustrous, and it was styled in soft waves. The ends almost grazed the top of her perky backside.

She posed in a dark location with a slightly industrial vibe, but the space had been decorated a bit to make it look merrier and brighter. One of the simple additions that made a big difference visually was a silver tinsel garland wrapped around a pole. Right next to Meg’s shapely legs, there was also a wooden stick topped with an evergreen branch, twinkling white lights, and a sparkly red bow.

The cosplayer looked radiant and jolly as she turned her face toward the camera and flashed her pearly whites. However, her eyes were directed somewhere off to the side of her photographer. Her pinup-style season’s greeting garnered over 45,000 likes during the first 24 hours it was live on her account, and her followers also gifted her with a large number of compliments.

“You are sexy as hell,” declared one fan.

“Look at all that Christmas Ham, my LAWD,” wrote another admirer.

“That’s a fine rump you’ve got there lady!!!” a third message read.

“I got everything I wanted in this one pic!” wrote a fourth Instagrammer in response to Meg’s caption.