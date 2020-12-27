Larsa Pippen Goes Barefoot In Daisy Dukes & Plunging Black Top

Larsa Pippen offered up a look at her hourglass figure in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday night. The stunning model flashed some skin as she rocked a casual look in front of the camera.

In the sultry shot, Larsa looked smoking hot as she opted to go barefoot while rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they hugged curvaceous hips. The bottoms also showed off her long, lean legs.

She added a plunging black top. She went braless under the tank top, which flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The deep neckline flashed her insane cleavage. The shirt also fit tightly around her midsection. She accessorized the look with a pair of large sunglasses and a bracelet around her ankle.

Larsa posed outdoors for the shot. She had her hip pushed out dramatically and both of her arms resting at her sides. She bent one knee and arched her back slightly as she turned her head to the side and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, tons of green foliage could be seen. Larsa stood on a wooden walkway. A bright, sunlit sky was also visible peeking through the trees.

She wore her long, sandy hair pulled back away from her face. The locks were slicked back into a tight bun on top of her head.

Larsa’s over 2 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 23,000 likes within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 messages during that time.

“Beauty,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another gushed.

“It’s the legs for me,” a third social media user declared.

“Wow you look so incredible. I love the shorts and that shirt is straight fire my dear. You are flawless and stunning as usual,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fit physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy looks such as teeny bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a tiny black string bikini while she soaking up some sun with a drink in her hand. To date, that post has been liked more than 32,000 likes and over 600 comments.