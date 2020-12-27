Arianny Celeste Slays In Red Teddy With G-String For Christmas-Themed Photoshoot

Arianny rocked a red teddy while posing in front of a Christmas tree.

Arianny Celeste rocked racy lingerie beside her Christmas tree while trying to explain her seemingly naughty behavior to Santa Claus. On December 26, the UFC ring girl used her popular Instagram page to share the results of a spicy holiday-themed photoshoot with her fans.

Arianny opted to wear a revealing teddy to write a note to the jolly old elf who gets to determine who has been nice enough to receive all of the gifts on their Christmas lists. Her intimate apparel was made out of fabric with a silk-like appearance. It featured an ivory floral pattern. Delicate scalloped lace in the same color trimmed the high-cut sides of the garment, as well as its mostly open back. A narrow band stretched around Arianny’s body right underneath her bust to better showcase the shape of her voluptuous chest. It extended to the back of the piece. The thin shoulder straps were attached to a second band that was positioned much higher.

The teddy’s most risqué feature was the slim ribbon that formed its G-string back. Arianny posed with her peachy derrière angled toward the camera to include the string in both of her pics, but she cropped them so that her followers could only see a teasing glimpse of the upper curves of her ample lower asset. She used a tag to identify her lingerie as a Victoria’s Secret design.

The Santa cap on her head perfectly complemented the colors in her one-piece outfit. Her brunette hair cascaded down from the hat’s plush white band in beautifully coiffed waves that enhanced her golden highlights. Her only other visible accessories were a ring and a pair of gold bangles on her left wrist. For her backdrop, she chose to pose in front of a Christmas tree decorated with glass ornaments, a red ribbon garland, and white lights.

Her first photo captured her giving the camera an alluring look while provocatively tugging on the lace trim of her teddy’s leg openings. For the second pic, she held a pen and notepad. The words “Dear Santa, I can explain,” had been digitally added over the latter in cursive letters.

Her fellow UFC ring girl and model, Brittney Palmer, seemed to think that Arianny belonged on Kris Kringle’s list of bad boys and girls. In the comments section, she described her pal as a “Naughty mama.”

“Thank you for existing,” read another response to her post.

“How in the hell did you just have a child???” another fan wrote.

“You are a work of art,” gushed yet another admirer.

Arianny’s fans have really loved her holiday content this year. She also received scores of positive messages after sharing a photo of herself rocking festive green lingerie.