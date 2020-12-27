Cindy Prado Leaves Little To Imagination In Tiny Crop Top And Booty Shorts

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado wowed her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Saturday, December 26, when she shared some sizzling new images of herself in a very revealing ensemble.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was captured seemingly in an outdoor restaurant for the seven-slide series. She stole the show throughout the slideshow as she struck a number of eye-catching poses.

She posed slightly from her left side in the first slide as she had one hand up to her face, likely to keep the sun out of her eyes. The second photo displayed her from her front while she popped one hip out. The third image honed in on her upper body, showcasing her chest and facial profile. She grabbed on her locks in the fourth frame, and tilted her head back in the fifth and sixth snapshots as she kept her eyes closed. She emitted a sultry energy in the seventh slide, pouting and staring into the camera’s lens as she propped her derriere out.

She wore her long, highlighted, blond hair in unkempt waves that fell around her shoulders. Her long nails were perfectly manicured, complete with French tips.

Cindy showcased her enviable figure in a minuscule all-white ensemble from White Fox Boutique, a Miami-based clothing brand. Her crop top — which featured elasticated, frill, short sleeves, and a tie-up between the bust — drew the eye to her bosomy assets as it exposed much of her cleavage. Her high-waisted booty shorts flaunted her curvy hips and perky backside. She completed the look with a white Dior saddle bag and accessorized with two necklaces, a bracelet, and gold hoop earrings.

The model was captured in Miami Beach, per the post’s geotag. In the caption, she announced that White Fox Boutique is having a sale today. She tagged their Instagram handle and also provided users with a 25% discount code.

The series seemed to be a big hit with Cindy’s followers as it amassed more than 40,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 400 fans also headed to the comments section to relay their admiration for the model’s figure, good looks, and outfit.

“Perfect girl,” one individual commented, adding a kiss symbol.

“You are such a beautiful lady,” another admirer chimed in.

“Wow looking so unbelievably breathtaking,” a third fan gushed, filling their compliment with red heart emoji.

“I think the word ‘perfect’ describes you to a T,” a fourth user added.

The beauty has shared more than one smoking-hot photo of herself on Instagram this week. On Thursday, she uploaded some images in which she sported a plunging crop top and skintight jeans while enjoying her morning coffee.