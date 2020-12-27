Joe Biden Warns Of ‘Devastating Consequences’ If Donald Trump Blocks Relief Bill

In a statement released Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden warned that President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign the bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill could have “devastating consequences,” USA Today reported.

“It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don’t know if they’ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority,” Biden said.

The Democrat noted that millions will be left without key benefits and that vital government services will be jeopardized unless Trump signs off on the stimulus package.

“This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences. Today, about 10 million Americans will lose unemployment insurance benefits. In just a few days, government funding will expire, putting vital services and paychecks for military personnel at risk. In less than a week, a moratorium on evictions expires, putting millions at risk of being forced from their homes over the holidays.”

Trump has repeatedly expressed opposition to the package, calling for higher stimulus payments and urging Congress to get rid of the unnecessary “pork.”

Unless Trump signs the legislation by midnight Saturday — which seems highly unlikely — states across the nation won’t be able to extend temporary unemployment aid for a full week.

According to senior fellow at Century Foundation Andrew Stettner, around 14 million Americans could lose aid if the commander-in-chief doesn’t support the bill. Lauren Bauer, a fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution, made a more conservative estimate, saying that 11 million people would lose access to vital welfare programs.

As USA Today noted, in theory, the payments could be received retroactively, but this would not be an ideal solution, given that many have already depleted their savings because they counted on the government to come to their assistance amid the unprecedented crisis.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

The stimulus package would activate an extra $300 in unemployment benefits each week. Virtually all working Americans would receive a one-time payment of $600. According to Trump, however, this needs to be increased to $2,000.

The $600 payments were added following pressure from Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Top Democrats have endorsed the idea. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi vowed to bring the increase in direct aid to a vote. However, even if the initiative passes the House, it is all but certain to fail in the GOP-controlled Senate.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, since both Trump and Democrats have expressed support for $2,000 checks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will face intense pressure to approve such a measure.