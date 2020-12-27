Brodie Lee Cause Of Death: Wrestler Jon Huber Died Of Non-COVID Lung Ailment

Wrestler Jon Huber, best known for his work under the stage name Brodie Lee in All Elite Wrestling, has died of a non-COVID lung ailment.

Huber’s wife announced his death on social media on Saturday, saying that the 41-year-old passed away while surrounded by family after having a battle with a lung issue. An Instagram message, written by Huber’s wife, thanked the Mayo Clinic for the doctors and nurses that worked closely with him.

“I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken,” read the message from Amanda Huber. “The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue.”

There were few other details available about Brodie Lee’s cause of death in the hours after it was first announced. The announcement led to an outpouring of condolences, with many fans remembering his work in both AEW and WWE.

Amanda Huber went on to thank AEW for the way they had treated both her husband and their children, tagging some of the members of the company to thank them personally. As the Jerusalem Post noted, many from the organization also shared messages of condolences, remembering Brodie Lee as a dedicated husband and father.

“Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan,” tweeted CEO Tony Khan. “He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts.”

The Rochester, New York, native originally started working in the regional circuit before working his way up in the industry. As ESPN noted, he eventually became a regular in the WWE, where he performed from 2012 to 2019. There he gained fame as a member of the Wyatt Family and as part of a tag team with Erick Rowan. He requested a release from the WWE and left the organization last December, later signing with AEW and debuting there in March.

He quickly found his way into a prominent role in the new organization, leading The Dark Order and competing for the title at a pay-per-view event in May. His last match was on October 7, and became a high point of his career. As ESPN reported, the bout was rated 4.5 stars out of 5 by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, making it the highest rating of his 17-year career.