Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Insane Curves In Tiny Thong Bikini While Holding Up Bottle Of Tequila

Internet sensation Natalia Garibotto had a Christmas surprise for her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Friday, December 25, when she shared some smoking-hot new photos of herself clad in a bikini.

The 26-year-old Brazilian bombshell was captured on a lush property for the three-slide series as several large plants filled the background behind her.

In the first slide, she posed slightly from her left side as she propped her derriere out. She placed one hand on her hip and held up a bottle of Tequila Avion with the other. She smiled sweetly while her eyes averted the camera’s lens. The front of her figure faced the camera in the second snapshot as she grabbed on her locks and pouted. She showed off her backside in the third photo as she pushed her booty out once more. She also rotated her head over her left shoulder to share a smile with the camera.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was flipped to the right and styled in mermaid waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Her long square-cut nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a dark red polish.

Natalia showcased her bosomy assets in a colorful bikini top with two thin shoulder straps and low-cut cups that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. Her scantily cut thong bottoms further highlighted her curvy hips and bodacious backside, while their chainlink side-straps called attention to her flat midriff. She completed the beachside outfit with a matching cover up, and added some glamour by rocking several pieces of gold jewelry, including two necklaces and a pair of earrings.

In the post’s caption, she advertised Tequila Avion and tagged their Instagram handle.

The stunning slideshow was quickly met with approval and support from social media users, accumulating more than 82,000 likes since going live just one day ago. Additionally, more than 570 fans spoke out in admiration for the model’s killer figure, good looks, and minuscule bathing suit in the comments section.

“I really love the outfit, so cute,” one Instagram user wrote, following with a red heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“Blond bombshell, Aphrodite goddess lady, amazing, beautiful queen,” a second fan chimed in.

“Looking so good! Sweet and sexy. Yesssss,” a third admirer gushed, adding a string of rose symbols to the end of their compliment.

“Your body looks like heaven,” a fourth individual asserted.

The model often wows her social media followers with jaw-dropping content. On December 22, she posted a sizzling snapshot that displayed her in an impossibly tiny thong bikini while she soaked up the sun at the beach.