Brit Manuela Shows Off Her Enviable Curves In Scanty Workout Ensemble

Fitness star Brit Manuela captured the attention of her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Saturday, December 26, when she shared some stunning new photos of her fit physique.

The 26-year-old influencer was captured seemingly in a backyard for the four-slide series. She stood out most in each frame as she stuck a number of eye-catching poses.

In the first photo, she stood with the back of her figure facing the camera as she placed one leg in front of the other. She rotated her head over her left shoulder to share a sultry glance with the camera as she propped her derriere out. She showed off the front of her body in the second image as she placed both hands on her waist and smiled widely. She looked away from the lens that time. She posed from her left side in the third snapshot, and once again from her front in the fourth.

Her long brunette locks were flipped to the right and styled in slight waves as they fell around her back. She rocked her nails short and natural.

Brit’s enviable form was on show in a scanty blue workout ensemble from Do You Even, a fitness apparel company. Her sports bra featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, and a low-cut neckline that revealed a hint of her cleavage. The garment’s cropped body drew the eye to her sculpted midsection. She combined the number with high-waisted bottoms that reached down to the middle of her thighs and tightly hugged her curvy hips and pert booty.

She accessorized the athletic look with a necklace.

She was captured in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to the post’s geotag. In the caption, she promoted Do You Even, and tagged their Instagram handle before providing social media users with a discount code for their products.

Saturday’s photo set was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and approval from fans, amassing more than 30,000 likes in just a few hours after being uploaded. More than 350 admirers also commented under the content to vocalize their support for the model.

“You are so beautiful queen,” one user wrote, following up with a string of heart-eye emoji.

“Obsessed with this set though,” a second fan chimed in.

“Love this and you,” a third admirer gushed.

“You look amazing, your smile is so pretty,” a fourth individual asserted, filling their comment with numerous pink heart symbols.

The beauty has sent plenty of temperatures soaring via her Instagram posts this week. Just two nights ago, she posted a video that displayed her in several scanty ensembles.