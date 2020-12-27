Qimmah Russo Shows Off Killer Curves In Revealing Workout Top And Booty Shorts

Q-Flex Fitness founder Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account with some revealing new images of herself on Saturday, December 26, stunning her 1.6 million followers.

The 26-year-old was seemingly captured indoors for the three-slide series, stealing the show as she struck a number of sexy poses.

In the first frame, she posed with the front of her figure facing the camera as she popped one hip out to highlight her curvy form. She rested her right hand on a wooden table behind her and her left hand on her thigh. The model smiled sweetly as she stared into the camera’s lens.

She appeared more candid in the second photo, grabbing on her locks with her left hand as she pouted with her mouth parted. The third slide displayed her from her right side as she leaned against the wooden table and smiled playfully.

Her long black hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in loose waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She rocked her nails short with a white polish. She flaunted her chiseled physique in a scanty workout ensemble from Ryderwear, a fitness attire brand.

Her powder blue sports bra tightly hugged her busty assets, while its plunging neckline gave way to a massive view of cleavage. The top’s cropped body also exposed her rock-hard abs, drawing the eye to her midsection.

She teamed the garment with matching skintight booty shorts that featured ruched side-strings and accentuated her hips and bodacious booty. Qimmah completed the look with a pair of black sneakers and accessorized with just a naval piercing.

In the post’s caption, she shared an inspirational quote with her followers and promoted Ryderwear, before tagging their Instagram handle. She also provided social media users with a discount code for the brand’s products.

Saturday’s post garnered more than 17,000 likes in just four hours after going live, proving to be a bit hit with Qimmah’s loyal following. Hundreds of fans also complimented the model on her body, her beauty and her apparel in the comments section.

“Blue looks so good on you,” one individual wrote.

“Wishing you a great day, so beautiful, big hug,” chimed in another admirer, following their words with a string of heart-eye and kiss-face emoji.

“Gorgeous!! Wow that blue outfit on you,” a third fan asserted.

“I love you! You are a fierce goddess from heaven,” praised a fourth user, adding a number of wink-face and rose symbols to their compliment.

The bombshell has dazzled her fans with plenty of eye-catching posts this week. On December 23, she shared some images in which she wore a skimpy lace-up top and matching bottoms that flaunted her curves.