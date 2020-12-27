NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Acquire Stephen Curry For Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick, Eric Bledsoe & Five 1st-Rounders

The 2021 trade deadline is still months away, but several crazy trade ideas have already started surfacing in the league. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry to the New Orleans Pelicans. In the proposed scenario by Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Pelicans would be offering a package that includes Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick, Eric Bledsoe, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and two 2025 first-rounders.

The suggested deal would a no-brainer for the Pelicans, especially if they want to speed up the rebuilding process and immediately contend for the NBA championship title. Pairing Curry with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson would dramatically change their fate in the 2020-21 NBA season, giving them a lethal trio that would lead them to the top of the loaded Western Conference and help them capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“The Pelicans have made it clear that Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are the future. Ingram signed a lucrative extension in the offseason while Williamson is preparing to play a full season healthy. Curry is a franchise changing player. The Pelicans already have their young core in place and Curry would just solidify their team. The benefit for the Pelicans is simple. Acquiring one of the all-time greats is something that can change a team’s fortune right away. It is not something that happens every day, so New Orleans would certainly jump at this deal.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Curry would give the Pelicans a tremendous improvement at the point guard position. He’s not only a great playmaker but also a very reliable scoring option and one of the best three-point shooters in league history. He wouldn’t have a hard time making himself with ball-dominant stars like Ingram and Williamson since he’s a good catch-and-shoot player and can excel in an off-ball capacity.

Meanwhile, despite their early struggle in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Warriors haven’t shown any single indication that they are planning to move Curry before the 2021 trade deadline. Though most people no longer view them as a legitimate threat in the Western Conference, Golden State is still determined to reclaim the throne and revive their dynasty.

Even if they change their mind and finally decide to take a different route, a package that includes Ball, Redick, Bledsoe, and five future first-round selections may not be enough to convince them to send Curry to New Orleans. To persuade the Warriors to trade the All-Star shooting guard, the Pelicans would likely be needing to sacrifice one of Ingram and Williamson.