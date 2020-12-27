Ariel Winter Rocks Red Pajamas In Christmas Pics With Her Boyfriend And Dogs

Ariel shared a few photos and videos from her holiday at home with her boyfriend and dogs.

Ariel Winter looked nice and cozy while celebrating Christmas with her boyfriend and their adorable dogs. On December 26, the 22-year-old former Modern Family star took to Instagram to give her 4.5 million followers an inside look at their relaxed holiday at home.

For the occasion, Ariel stayed comfy in two different pairs of pajamas. The image carousel that she shared included a few photos taken in front of a Christmas tree, and she was initially clad in red sleepwear. Her top was a long camisole with narrow spaghetti straps. The piece was crafted out of stretch fabric that clung to her hourglass curves. Her bottoms were similarly tight up top, so they showcased her pert posterior. The pants featured a much looser fit in the legs, which flowed down to pool on top of her footwear.

She wore the heel strap of one shoe pulled over her pants leg. This unusual sartorial choice identified her sandals as a pair of black Ugg slingback slippers. Ariel’s layered hair was bleach blond and blown out so that it was sleek and straight.

Ariel’s beau, 25-year-old Dumplin’ actor Luke Benward, was also dressed casually. He wore a tie-dye sweatshirt that was mostly mustard yellow with splotches of blue. His bottoms were a pair of light gray sweatpants with a bleached look. He wore them tucked into the tan lace-up boots on his feet.

He and Ariel were pictured kissing and cuddling in front of a towering tree decorated with glass ornaments and twinkling white lights. They managed to get all five of their pet pooches to pose with them, which required cradling a few of the dogs in their arms and receiving a slobbery kiss or two. The pups looked festive in matching green shirts with their names printed on them. The canine crew’s alliterative monikers are Cobey, Chloe, Casper, Cash, and Cleo.

A video showed the newest addition to the furry family, rescue pup Cobey, practicing his ability to stay while eagerly waiting to get his paws — and teeth — on one of his edible Christmas gifts. He and his lucky siblings also had their own stockings stuffed with treats and toys.

One of Ariel’s pics was a selfie of the actress rocking blue onesie pajamas that featured cartoon depictions of The Mandalorian character Grogu, aka “Baby Yoda.” Her PJs, her pics, and her pups proved to be popular with her followers.

“Well these are the cutest pictures ever,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“The baby yoda onesie is iconic,” added another admirer.

“Your fur babies are so cute, Ariel!” read a third message.