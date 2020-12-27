Josephine Skriver Celebrates The Holiday Season Wearing Nothing But A Bra, Panties & Santa Hat

Victoria’s Secret model and social media sensation Josephine Skriver heated up Instagram over the weekend as she celebrated the holidays in her underwear, much to the delight of her 6.2 million followers.

Josephine uploaded a series of snaps in which she sported red underwear and a matching Santa hat. The revealing bra and panties showed off her enviable physique, including her legs, abs, and cleavage. She also carried a giant bobble to add more festive cheer to the occasion, though her lack of clothing was certainly viewed as the perfect Christmas gift for her admirers.

The first snap showed Josephine facing the camera, boasting a radiant smile on her face and cheekily biting her thumb. The image provided a clear shot of her physique, and the general vibe was full of holiday cheer.

In the second snap, the model stood side-on with the bobble held above her head like mistletoe. Her facial expression was a kissing face, but there was no one else there to meet her lips. However, the photo certainly captured the bombshell’s upbeat personality.

The final photo saw Josephine facing the camera again and embracing her goofy side. The model pulled her Santa hat down below her eyes, with the white woolly material stopping just above her nose. She also pouted her lips this time.

Josephine wished her followers good tidings in the accompanying caption, and they added to the positive vibes with their responses. The snaps have been liked over 156,000 times since they hit the image-sharing platform. Hundreds of Josephine’s admirers also took the time to give her a compliment.

“You’re very sexy, cute girl,” gushed one Instagram user, who ended their reply with a series of feel-good emojis.

Another Instagrammer described Josephine as a “naughty Santa,” emphasizing the compliment with a Father Christmas emoji.

“Beauty in red,” concluded a third Instagrammer, ending their comment with some fire illustrations to convey how hot Josephine looked in the pictures.

Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the replies section, and most of Josephine’s fans stated that they hoped she got plenty of presents and had a great time with her friends and family.

The Victoria’s Secret beauty has lit up social media with sultry snaps a few times in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently showed off her sporty side by going pantsless while rocking a football jersey.

She uploaded the image to show her support to the Las Vegas Raiders, but even the team’s most ardent critics put their allegiances of other teams to one side to appreciate Josephine’s efforts.