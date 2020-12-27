Sierra Skye Rocks A Tiny String Bikini In Steamy Mirror Selfie

Runway star and social media maven Sierra Skye has never been shy about sharing incredibly revealing selfies on her Instagram profile. Her latest update, which was uploaded on Saturday evening, came in the form of a sultry, mirrored snap that found her posing provocatively in a tiny string bikini.

The tempting, two-piece swimwear set was a visual delight for her 4.1 million followers, providing little coverage for her curvy physique beyond masking her most intimate areas from the camera’s lens.

Skye kept the accomopanying caption short and sweet, tagging UK-based fashion boutique PrettyLittleThing — one of the platform’s ubiquitous brands — as the maker of her sexy swim ensemble. Contrastingly, the 25-year-old’s fans and admirers had a great deal to say about her alluring appearance in the post’s comments section.

“YOU HAVE THE PERFECT BODY,” declared one avid supporter. “SO HOT.”

“Don’t block your beautiful face with the iPhone,” implored a second fan, lamenting the device’s positioning when she snapped the selfie.

“Incredible body Sierra [multiple emoji],” opined a third commenter. “Your man is so lucky.”

“Every photo is fabulous. Such an outstandingly gorgeous body,” added a fourth follower.

Within an hour of the share appearing on her timeline, nearly 200 replies had been left in the comments section. Fans further expressed their appreciation for the steamy showing by collectively double-tapping the update well over 30,000 times.

Skye stood just inside a doorway as she captured her own likeness with her smartphone. Her sculpted, olive-colored frame popped against the bright, white door that had been left open directly behind her. Very little of her face could be seen as she held her device in front of it to capture the mirrored shot, but the remainder of her slender, yet shapely torso and midsection were exhibited in exquisite detail.

Her bleached blond hair was pulled up into a high ponytail or bun, which left her dainty neck and well-defined shoulders unobstructed. Further down the frame, her perky bust was snugly adorned by her diminutive top, which featured triangular breast cups that bore a green and teal, tie-dye print. The garment allowed for a considerable showing of cleavage.

The model’s abdominal area was completely uncovered in the shot, which put her sculpted musculature and bare navel on full display. Just below her waist, Skye’s bikini bottom was bound on both sides with thin, white straps that matched the strings of her top.

She crossed one leg over the top of the other as she posed, which accentuated the curvature of her hips and posterior.

