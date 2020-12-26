Allie Auton Sports Semi-Sheer White Panties & Matching Bra For Post-Christmas Snap

Allie Auton left little to the imagination for her most recent Instagram snap on Saturday evening. The Aussie bombshell served up a sultry look for the camera as she showed off her modeling skills.

In the steamy pic, Allie looked dazzling as she sported a pair of semi-sheer white panties. The garment was cut high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as it accentuated her muscular thighs.

She added a matching bra, which included thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The lingerie featured a low-cut neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display as well. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the ensemble.

Allie accessorized the look with a beige silk robe, which she allowed to hang off of her shoulders. She wore a pair of gold hoop earrings, as well as a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Allie stood in her bedroom for the snap. She placed one hand near her midsection as the other stretched out to the side. She pushed her hip out and bent one knee as she slightly arched her back and turned her head to the side as she smiled brightly.

In the background, some light-colored walls could be seen, as well as a bed made up with white linens and pillows. Meanwhile, the rug underneath of her was gray.

In the caption, Allie revealed that she hoped her followers all had a wonderful Christmas holiday. She also geotagged her location as Sunshine Coast, Queensland in Australia.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that she pulled up behind her head. However, her bangs were left free to frame her face.

Allie’s 604,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 6,300 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also left over 60 messages during that time.

“Omg how beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous,” another gushed.

“Beautiful as always,” a third comment read.

“Perfection,” a fourth user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her incredible physique and tanned skin in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a skimpy green lingerie while lounging around the house. To date, that post has pulled in more than 15,000 likes and over 110 comments.