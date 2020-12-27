Elizabeth Hurley Sits With Legs Apart In Sparkly Mini Dress, Thigh-High Boots, & Cat Ears

Elizabeth wore a black ensemble.

Elizabeth Hurley added an attention-grabbing accessory to a sparkly outfit that already had plenty of flair.

The 55-year-old British actress showed off her fun side in a series of Instagram pics that she shared on December 26. She looked ready to party in an all-black ensemble that included a Taller Marmo mini dress. The piece featured a pattern of vertical sequin stripes. It had a mock neck and a daringly short skirt with feathers around the bottom hem. The cuffs of the long sleeves were also embellished with the fluffy trim.

The Austin Powers star got a bit more covered up while upping the heat factor of her look by choosing a pair of velvet thigh-high boots for her footwear. She accessorized with bejeweled silver statement earrings with a leaf-like design. Her dark brown hair was styled in loose, glossy waves that looked slightly tousled.

In her first pic, Elizabeth posed on a cream-colored couch with a few throw pillows scattered on it. She sat with her legs apart and her right knee lifted up. She placed her hands between her thighs so that the feathers on her sleeves prevented her fans from being able to see up her skirt.

Her second photo was similar, but her legs were spread wider apart. She also rocked an additional fun accessory: a headband topped with cat ears crafted out of silver tinsel.

The next shot saw Elizabeth lying on the couch with her toned stems stretched out on the cushions. She propped her head on a pink velvet pillow and gazed up at the camera to give it a flirty smile. The kitty ears disappeared in her final pic, which saw her sitting back up with her thighs closer together. Her hair covered her left eye, which gave her a glamorous and sultry appearance.

In her caption, the Bedazzled actress revealed that the steamy images were from her family gathering on Christmas Day. Her return gift from her Instagram followers was over 50,000 likes and loads of compliments.

“Bloody gorgeous,” read a message that included a heart-eye emoji.

“You look hotter and hotter every day,” opined another admirer.

“So pretty and playful too,” a third Instagrammer added.

“I’m loving it! You literally make everything a trend,” wrote a fourth fan of her look.

Elizabeth showed off a more casual holiday ensemble in another recent IG upload. As reported by The Inquisitr, she and her handsome 18-year-old son, Damian Hurley, wore matching festive red sweaters while posing for a sweet family photo.