‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Preview Video Shocker: Phyllis Busts A Crasher At Sharon’s Wedding

The Young and the Restless spoilers preview video for the week of December 28 through 31 shows that Rey and Sharon gather with their closest relatives and friends at Society to say their vows on New Year’s Eve. Just when it seems as if it all goes off without a hitch, Phyllis happens upon a surprising wedding crasher.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) proudly says he’s marrying the woman of his dreams. Sharon (Sharon Case) walks out at Society in a gorgeous champagne colored wedding gown. The Genoa City hot spot is decorated in beautiful shimmery Christmas decorations in gold and silver and other metallic tones just in time to ring in the new year with a wedding. She wears her hair clipped back with a trio of white roses, her golden curls cascading over one shoulder. In front of her, Sharon holds a large bouquet of simple white daisies. She wears intricate gold-toned earrings that dangle from her ears.

Rey proudly stands there, beaming at his new bride. He’s handsome with his hair cut short and his face freshly shaved.

Sharon begins her vows and says how proud she is to pledge to spend the rest of her life with him. Faith stands over her shoulder, wearing a flowing navy blue gown with her hair in a bun updo and several tendrils framing her face. Her bouquet is a smaller version of her mom’s. A cute necklace adorns her neck.

Rey promises to cherish Sharon, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) stands up with him as the best man. Nick is a strange choice given his and Sharon’s history, but he’s proud to be there supporting his friend and the mother of several of his children. Rey notes that Sharon is his one and only, and she smiles at him.

Outside, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who seems to be there with Nick, happens upon Adam (Mark Grossman), who is listening as the couple says their vows. She’s stunned, and Phyllis demands that Adam tell her what he’s doing there, uninvited. After all, Sharon clearly tells Adam earlier in the week that they planned a very intimate event, and he wasn’t among those they chose to invite.

Adam looks pretty upset to see Sharon, a woman he believes he still loves, pledging her life to another man. However, it’s not clear if he intends to cause a problem or if he merely wants to see her get married so that he can move on with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).