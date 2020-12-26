Republicans Could Steal House Speaker Title From Nancy Pelosi In COVID-19 ‘Nightmare Scenario,’ Report Says

Republicans may be able to steal the title of House Speaker from Nancy Pelosi in what one report calls a “nightmare scenario” brought on by COVID-19.

The California Democrat is building support to maintain her position for another term, but The Hill noted that the pandemic could provide a potential wild card that would allow the GOP to take the position from her. As the report noted, Pelosi appears to have lighter support this term, especially after Democrats lost seats in November’s election, giving her a smaller margin of error than in the past.

If an outbreak of coronavirus among Democratic representatives were to thin out their numbers on the January 3 vote, it could allow the GOP to gather enough support to make one of their own the speaker, the report noted. Democrats have already been struck by the virus, with the outlet noting that five representatives tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Some members of the Democratic caucus have already discussed what the outlet called a “nightmare scenario.”

“Let’s say, just theoretically, we had six or eight people out with Covid and the Republicans have none. They probably could elect [Kevin] McCarthy,” said Rep. John Yarmuth, a Democrat from Kentucky.

A number of top elected officials have been infected in the months since the pandemic first started, including President Donald Trump. Many have been Republicans, with critics saying the lack of proper precautions have led to the infections.

But some of Pelosi’s allies have expressed worry that an outbreak would leave them incredibly vulnerable.

“We’re in a health care crisis, right? No one can get sick. That’s the X-factor here,” another anonymous Democrat told The Hill. “We need everyone to be healthy…. That’s the big fear.”

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

It would not be clear just how the dynamic would play out, as Democrats would still hold the majority and power to push through legislation. The makeup of the Senate remains unclear, with two pending runoff races in Georgia that could bring the upper house to a 50-50 tie if the Democratic were to win both races. That would allow incoming Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties, giving the Democratic caucus control of both the House and Senate along with the presidency.

With the Senate under Republican control, Sen. Mitch McConnell has been able to thwart any Democratic-led legislation from coming through and pushed through a number of judicial nominations for Donald Trump after having thwarted them under Barack Obama.