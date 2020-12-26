Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Rey Offers Sharon An Out

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, December 28 through 31, teases that Devon sympathizes with Amanda after seeing her biological mom Naya hugging her daughter. Meanwhile, Phyllis has some pointed words for Adam about who he’s truly meant to be with. Rey offers Sharon an out, and she has a heart-to-heart with Adam.

Devon (Bryton James) understands the pain that Amanda (Mishael Morgan) must have felt to see Naya hug another woman who must be Amanda and Hilary’s sister. Amanda agrees that it was painful to see that. However, she gives him the surprising news that there is even more going on with the difficult situation. There is a whole lot more to the story, and Amanda is mad and hurt over the whole thing. Perhaps she would be better off if she’d never learned anything about her mom.

At Crimson Lights, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) runs into her old buddy Adam (Mark Grossman). They ended up stopping their alliance, and now both Phyllis and Adam are with people who make them better. For Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), that person is Nick (Joshua Morrow). For Adam, it’s Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), or is it? Phyllis very pointedly asks Adam if that person for him is actually Sharon (Sharon Case). Certainly, he’s thought plenty about his ex-wife turned therapist lately, but it seems he’s finally settled down with Chelsea. It seems obvious, though, that there are some lingering feelings on Adam’s part despite Sharon’s role in having him committed recently.

Elsewhere, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) notes that Sharon is running out of time to change her mind about their rapidly approaching wedding. Of course, Sharon reaffirms that she cannot wait to walk down the aisle in front of their closest family and friends to say “I do” for the rest of her life with Rey. She says she’s entirely ready to say her vows.

Finally, Adam runs into Sharon at Society. He confronts her about signing on with Victor (Eric Braeden) to put him away, but Sharon lets him know that it was because she worried about his mental state. Adam notes that Sharon still caring about him despite everything he has done truly heartens him. It means a lot for Adam to know that Sharon is still in his corner. Rey happens to show up at that very moment, and he doesn’t seem too happy to see his future wife talking with her ex-husband, given the way things have happened over the past several months.