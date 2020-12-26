‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Badger’s Identity Figured Out Instantly By Fans

After a successful first season, The Masked Singer is back in the U.K. Host Joel Dommett and panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross all returned to the show. However, actor Ken Jeong has been replaced by comedian Mo Gilligan.

The first episode of season two aired on December 26 and had the nation trying to figure out who was singing underneath the new wild costumes. One contestant that stood out amongst the crowd was Badger, who has been figured out to be a global name.

For their debut performance, they sang Nina Simone’s iconic “Feeling Good.” From the start, it was clear that they are a well-trained vocalist with an impressive voice.

Badger’s costume is a leather jacket with matching pants of the same material and shin pads. Their fluffy head has goggles and spikes on top. Viewers have assumed that Badger has is a motorbike enthusiast or does something related to bikes for a job.

According to Radio Times, their first clue package stated that they are used to being anonymous, not easily recognized on the street, and see things like a virtual world.

The panel’s guesses were all over the place and assumed it might be David Myers, Andy Serkis, Idris Elba, or Jay Kay.

However, fans of the show are confident that it is someone completely different. Someone who is a household name in various continents.

Badger has been figured out to be successful American entertainer Ne-Yo.

The “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love Yourself)” chart-topper has a very distinctive voice and viewers are sure that the 41-year-old is underneath the mask.

“Badger is Ne-Yo!!!!! You heard it here first,” one user tweeted.

“willing to bet my life that Badger is 100% Ne-Yo,” another person shared in a tweet.

“Badger is Ne-Yo I’m putting money on it,” remarked a third account on Twitter.

“Based solely on the singing voice I think the badger is Ne-Yo,” a fourth person tweeted.

In September, Ne-Yo shared a couple of snapshots of himself on Instagram with his wife, Crystal Renay. The two-photo upload didn’t have a geotag but the architecture of the buildings looked a whole lot like London, U.K.

Ne-Yo rose to fame after the release of his single “So Sick,” which was an instant success. To date, he has racked up two No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and two No. 1 albums on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Despite being an established solo star, Ne-Yo has also written hits for Beyonce, Rihanna, and Janet Jackson to name a few, which relates to him saying that he is used to be anonymous.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the winner of season one was Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts, who participated as Queen Bee.