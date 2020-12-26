Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Perfect Legs In The Tiniest Shorts While Performing Handstand In The Sand

Paige VanZant celebrated her holiday season at the beach this year, and she even performed some athletic moves for the occasion. The mixed martial artist took to Instagram and shared a selection of handstand snaps with her 2.7 million followers, much to their delight.

The images showed VanZant in the sand, right next to the sea. The ocean was a combination of blue and white, and the shots captured it in all of its natural glory. The bright blue sky could also be seen in the background, but it was VanZant and her sun-kissed figure that captured most of the attention.

The first image pictured VanZant side-on, performing a perfect handstand. Her entire body was completely straight, and she even provided a flash of sideboob. The second snap, meanwhile, saw her body arch to the left as she faced the camera, and she retained this position for the final upload, albeit with her arms sitting wider apart.

In the accompanying caption, VanZant noted that she was celebrating the season in the state of Florida. She also included some illustrations of palm trees and sunshine, suggesting that she chose the location because she likes the warmth.

VanZant’s fans also enjoyed the fact that she got to spend the holiday in the warm weather, and they certainly appreciated her photographic evidence. Over 12,000 people hit the like button within an hour of the snaps being uploaded. Some of her admirers also took the time to leave a compliment in the comments section.

“Paige, be my prom date,” one Instagram user pleaded, followed by a sad face emoji, presumably because he didn’t expect the MMA star to agree to the request.

“Is there anything you CAN’T do,” asked a second Instagrammer, impressed by the fighter’s performance at the beach.

“Looks fun except I can’t do that,” joked a third Instagrammer, who added a laughing face emoji to drive the point home.

This isn’t the first time that VanZant has balanced on her hands. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently carried out the manoeuvre while sporting some figure-flaunting swimming attire. Her husband, Austin Vanderford, was also featured in the photo, lying beneath her.

VanZant is also set to return to the combat sports world in 2021, and she’ll appear in new stomping grounds. As reported by The Inquisitr, the blond bombshell recently signed a four-year contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. This came after she parted ways with UFC earlier this year.