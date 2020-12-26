Kelly Ripa Sizzles In A Sparkling Holiday Outfit With A Plunging Neckline

Morning talk show host Kelly Ripa thrilled her 2.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy selfie taken when she was all dolled up in her festive best for Christmas. The photo was captured indoors, and she stood in front of a plain beige wall. A console table topped with what looked like some festive baubles was visible in the background, and Kelly incorporated a generous amount of sparkle into her outfit.

She rocked a forest green top that was crafted entirely of a sequin-covered fabric that caught the light, shimmering and sparkling. The material extended behind her neck before dipping down scandalously low in the front, showing off a hint of cleavage and plenty of skin. Her sculpted shoulders and arms were also exposed in the piece, which she had tucked into a high-waisted skirt.

The skirt was a vibrant shade of red, with a thick waistband that accentuated her fit figure. The garment had delicate pleats and was made from a material with a bit of shimmer to it as well. Kelly rested her hand on what appeared to be a nearby chair, and she held her cell phone in the other hand to capture the image.

Her blond locks were pulled back in a sleek low bun with a middle part, and she kept the accessories simple, wearing a pair of stud earrings and a gorgeous green ring on her middle finger.

She also added a more whimsical accessory, finishing off the look with a pair of circular frameless glasses that had glittering red frames. A puff of white material made to resemble snow was positioned on each side of the frames, topped with a sprig of holly and two candy canes.

She kept her gaze focused on her phone as she captured the selfie, and paired the snap with a sassy caption. Her followers couldn’t get enough, and the post received over 16,900 likes within 38 minutes, as well as 228 comments from her eager audience.

“You look super fly!” one fan wrote, loving the ensemble.

“That’s an outfit!!!!!! Merry Christmas lovely,” another follower chimed in.

“Omg you are so beautiful & seriously don’t age!! My forever role model,” a third fan remarked.

“I would like to know what your shoulder exercises are. They look great,” another follower commented, admiring Kelly’s fit physique.

Kelly often takes to Instagram to share sweet snaps of her family with all her followers as well. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap taken decades ago, in which she held her son Michael in her arms while he was just a child.