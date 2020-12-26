Chrishell Stause Addresses Critics After Posing With Her Family And Boyfriend Keo Motsepe In Matching Pajamas

The 'Selling Sunset' star explained why she felt it was important to celebrate Christmas with her family, even amid a pandemic.

Chrishell Stause addressed critics who called her out for a family photo she shared on Christmas.

The Selling Sunset star, 39, posed for a snap with her boyfriend, Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Keo Motsepe, 31, and seven of her family members as they wore matching black and white onesie style Christmas pajamas while sitting close together on a couch with a decorated holiday tree behind them.

The pic was shared on Christmas day as the luxury realtor celebrated the holiday by introducing her clan to her new man. In the caption, Chrishell noted that the South African pro dancer she has been dating fits “right in” with her family.

While the lovebirds were all smiles in the festive shots, not everyone agreed that it was in good taste to share a photo of a gathering of people not living in the same household in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the comments section, multiple followers called Chrishell out for the post.

“Please be mindful of your platform,” one follower wrote. “It’s not good to show large family gatherings. It makes others think it’s okay.”

“Close contact with relatives is the major way this is spread,” another added.

Chrishell later updated her post to explain why she felt it was okay to celebrate with her family. The Dancing With the Stars alum admitted that in hindsight she agreed that she should not have used her platform to share the personal photo.

She noted that everyone in the pic was part of her immediate family and they all got tested for COVID-19 before the gathering. She also explained that this was her first Christmas since her mother passed away and that her loved ones felt the need to be together after this difficult year. Chrishell added that she “selfishly” posted what was a happy moment for her, and she told her critics that she does hear them and appreciates their comments.

But even after Chrishell posted her explanation, some followers continued to clap back at her.

“Not everyone has that luxury,” one commenter wrote in regards to testing. “This is disrespectful to those following the rules.”

“My thought exactly, hurts my eyes,” another added.”Not all of us have the privilege to get tested constantly, and testing doesn’t make you immune either. You can be a super spreader before you know it.”

Chrishell’s new photos were posted less than a week after she vacationed with Keo and pals Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo at the posh Le Blanc Resort in Mexico.