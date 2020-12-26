Donald Trump Is Having A ‘Psychotic Episode’ Due To Election Loss, Former Administration Official Says

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who worked in Donald Trump’s White House in 2017, appeared on MSNBC on Saturday and claimed that the president is undergoing a “psychotic episode,” Mediaite reported.

“I think Donald Trump is going through a psychotic episode,” she said. “I think that he has come to terms with his loss, but his arrogance, his ego will not allow him to accept that he is not going to be President come January.”

Newman compared Trump’s attacks on the 2020 election results to her time on The Apprentice and said he is trying to “produce a moment” in the same way he often did on the hit television show.

“But this is not The Apprentice, this is not a reality show. The American people need true leadership, not a reality TV host, which Donald Trump is reverting to.”

Newman claimed that Trump will direct the anger he has over his loss at the individuals around him, including Vice President Mike Pence. According to the former Apprentice contestant, the U.S. leader’s “wrath” is “erratic,” “intense,” and often “makes absolutely no sense.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

The former Trump official’s claims echo others who have expressed concern with the commander-in-chief’s state of mind in the wake of his election loss. After Trump’s interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo last month, Mediaite reported that The View host Sunny Hostin claimed at the time that the U.S. leader was “in a psychosis.” She continued to argue that the people around the head of state should stage an “intervention” to stop him from damaging the Republican Party more than he already has.

As reported by Salon, a group of psychiatrists and mental health professionals — which included Bandy Lee, Lance Dodes, Justin Frank, and David Reiss — previously argued that Trump’s 2019 letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed evidence of his psychosis. Frank said that the letter exemplified Trump’s “psychotic mind,” while Lee warned that his purported mental issues could be a danger to the individuals around him.

“You start taking on the person’s symptoms in a phenomenon called ‘shared psychosis,'” she said.

Critics of professionals diagnosing Trump point to the Goldwater Rule, which deems it unethical for psychiatrists to offer their professional opinion on the mental health of public figures they have not personally examined. Conversely, experts in the documentary #Unfit argued that the rule was not meant to be a strict directive that prevents mental health professionals from voicing their worries about people they believe are exhibiting dangerous and potentially harmful behavior.