Vale Genta Goes Topless On The Beach And Shows Off Her Buns To Toast 2021

Vale rocked nothing but a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms.

Vale Genta celebrated the New Year a few days early by liberating her chest from her bathing suit top during a trip to the beach, and her 1.5 million Instagram followers got to see her revealing way of making merry.

Many of the Miami-based model’s social media photos feature her soaking up some sun in the sand, and her latest IG share captured just how comfortable she has become with showing off her bikini body during her seaside visits. Vale, 23, posted two pics that were snapped on the sandy shore of a beach with a stunning view of vivid turquoise water. A stretch of smooth sand and foamy white waves stretched out far in the distance, where a few other beachgoers could be seen enjoying the warm, sunny weather. The sky was pale blue with a few scattered wispy clouds.

Vale looked like she was having a good time on the gorgeous day. In her first pic, the radiant influencer had a big smile on her face. The dimple on her right cheek was visible, while the other side of her face was covered by her sandy blond hair. Her tresses were being whipped around by what appeared to be a strong wind. For her hairstyle, she rocked a side part and a sleek, straight blowout.

The content creator opted to go topless, wearing nothing but a pair of leopard-print bikini bottoms with a cheeky design. She angled her partially bare derrière slightly toward the camera while standing to the side, providing a perfect view of its peachy shape. Vale had a sprinkling of sand on her tan buns.

She positioned her hands over her chest to ensure that she wasn’t violating Instagram’s community guidelines by revealing too much of her perky bust. She did leave a hint of sideboob uncovered, which revealed the extreme color difference between the areas of her skin that were sun-kissed and those that were not. Vale’s only visible accessories were a small pair of gold hoop earrings and a thin chain around her neck.

For her second photo, she only slightly altered her pose. She arched her back a bit more, tilted her chin up, and closed her lips to give the camera a small smirk. In her caption, Vale used a clinking glasses emoji to toast the start of 2021, and she encouraged her followers not to worry about how many calories they consume during the last few days of 2020. They responded to her post by liking it over 45,000 times and leaving scores of messages in the comments section.

“Wow Santa really came through this year,” wrote one fan.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another added.

“It’s BUNday! That’s what day it is!” commented a third admirer.