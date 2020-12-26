Jessica Simpson Poses In Matching Christmas Jammies With Her Daughter Maxi Drew

The mom of three twinned with her oldest daughter in a festive photo.

Jessica Simpson twinned with her oldest daughter in an adorable holiday photo shared to Instagram.

The singer and fashion designer, 40, thrilled her fans with a look at her Christmas pajamas as she hugged her daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson, in a new photo posted on her social media page.

In a post shared with her 5.6 million followers, Jessica wore red and white pajamas with a snowflake pattern on them. She paired the nightwear with a red hat and adorable Santa Claus slipper socks. The Open Book author posed with her arms wrapped around her 8-year-old daughter, who wore coordinating pajamas in a green and white color. The sweet shot of the blonde mom-daughter duo was taken in front of a colorful Christmas tree and amid stacks of red and white wrapped presents.

In the caption, Jessica noted that her little girl was her holiday pajama twin. The post, which can be seen below, received more than 150,000 likes and hundreds of remarks from fans and celebrity friends.

In the comments section, many fans couldn’t believe how young Jessica looks six months after celebrating her 40th birthday. Others agreed that Jessica and Maxi were twinning with their matching pajamas. But some commenters pointed out that the younger “twin” could soon be taller than her famous mother.

“You two are the same size,” one fan wrote.

“She’s so tall already!” a second wrote of Maxi.

“She’s grown so much this year!” a third fan chimed in. “Almost as tall as you mommy! Beautiful picture.”

“She’s ready to outgrow you soon momma,” another added.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Maxi shoots up taller than her mother, considering her father, former NFL player Eric Johnson, is more than six feet in height.

In the past, Jessica pointed to her own height when asked what she thinks when people say they want to look like her. In an interview posted by WHNY2 News, she quipped that she wished she looked like Halle Berry.

“I’m 5’4″ and I wish I had long legs and I was tall and skinny like a model.” she added, noting that she is “curvy.”

As for those matching Christmas pajamas, Jessica also shared a separate post of her wearing the festive holiday attire after she was caught with her pants down as her husband Eric snapped a pic. In the caption, the mom of three joked that she thought her husband was taking a photo of her from the waist up.