Fox News’ Pete Hegseth Convinced Donald Trump To Pardon Blackwater Mercenaries, Political Scientist Claims

Political scientist Norman Ornstein claimed on Saturday that Fox News host Pete Hegseth is behind Donald Trump’s recent pardons for the Blackwater mercenaries convicted of killing Iraqi civilians in Nisour Square, Baghdad, in 2007.

“It was Pete Hegseth who convinced Trump to pardon the Blackwater war criminals. May he burn in Hell,” he tweeted.

Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard were all convicted for their role in the notorious massacre, which lead to the deaths of 17 Iraqi civilians, including two boys aged 8 and 11. According to Mediaite, Hegseth has lobbied Trump for years to help U.S. soldiers who are convicted or accused of war crimes.

Hegseth, who was mentioned by name in the White House announcement of the Blackwater pardons, celebrated the controversial move on Wednesday and lauded Trump for his “courage.”

“I would note, also, that Blackwater contractors — and you look at that story of Raven 23 and how it was misconstrued against those guys. God bless the president for having the courage, which a lot of other presidents wouldn’t do, to pardon those men. Those veterans who were there defending diplomats put in an impossible situation.”

Defenders of the Blackwater mercenaries point to alleged issues with the investigation and prosecution and believe that the group received unjust punishment for their crimes. As reported by Media Matters for America, Hegseth argued last year that the group was prosecuted harshly due to Democrats Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, who he accused of playing politics about Iraq. Producer Gina Keating spoke to Hegseth about the massacre at the time and claimed that the mercenaries mistook a civilian vehicle for a car bomb. She suggested that the team was not aware that the occupants of the vehicle were pedestrians.

Prosecutors of the Blackwater case claimed that Slatten told members of his team that Iraqi lives “are not worth anything” and said they are more animal than human. According to Media Matters for America, Slatten’s September 2017 interview with USA Today exhibited his lack of remorse for the murders. The non-profit organization noted that the former felon said the legal action against him was part of a “massacre of justice” and called himself “a POW in my own country.”

Hegseth previously lobbied for Trump to pardon Eddie Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who was accused of killing a captured Islamic State fighter and shooting civilians. Trump later pardoned Gallagher of his war crimes and restored his rank in the military, which was reduced for misconduct.