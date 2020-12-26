Elizabeth Hurley Twins With Her Son Damian Hurley In Festive Holiday Sweaters

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley thrilled her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sweet snap in which she dressed up alongside her son, Damian Hurley, in festive attire.

The picture was captured outdoors, and Elizabeth and Damian stood in a grassy area with the silhouettes of a few large trees visible in the background, a few streaks of orange and pale beige in the sky as the sun set. The duo both wore red-and-white Christmas sweaters that featured a variety of festive figures, from reindeer to snowflakes and more.

Damian stood on the right, and paired the sweater with plain black trousers. The crew-neck look accentuated his broad shoulders, and he had his long locks pulled back in what appeared to be a messy bun, one blonde strand remaining loose to frame his face. He had a soft smile on his features as he gazed at the camera, both hands positioned in front of him.

Elizabeth likewise kept the bottom portion of her ensemble simple, wearing the colorful holiday sweater with black bottoms. She angled her body so she was facing her son, and had her cheek resting on his chest as she gazed at the camera. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in a sleek style, and she had a radiant smile on her stunning features.

Elizabeth clasped her hands in front of her as she leaned forward slightly, and the sweet family picture had plenty of festive flair.

She paired the snap with a caption that gave her audience a glimpse into her holiday traditions, confessing that the Hurley family indulged in a few sweet treats over the season. She also clarified that the twinning sweaters with her son was her request, although Damian didn’t appear to mind posing with his mother.

The post racked up over 41,000 likes within 23 hours of going live, including a like from reality television star Lisa Rinna. It also received 540 comments from Elizabeth’s audience in the same time span.

“Adorable!!! Merry Christmas to you both!!!” one fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

“Love the matching jumper,” another follower chimed in, complimenting the outfits.

“Your soon looks exactly like you,” a third fan remarked, seeing the resemblance between the duo.

“Lucky young man to have such a caring mom with excellent taste!” yet another follower added.

