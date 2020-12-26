Ana Cheri Absolutely Slays In Skimpy, Leopard-Print Bikini Set

Model and fitness influencer Ana Cheri kept the giving spirit going on the day after Christmas, serving up a tempting, two-pic slideshow for her 12.5 million followers. The post, which went live on her timeline on Saturday morning, showed the shapely 34-year-old posing confidently in an ultra-revealing, leopard-print bikini set.

Cheri was snapped from both the front and the back in the stunning slideshow, offering fans a fetching view of her ample bosom, cleavage and underboob, as well as her cheeky, thong-clad derrière. Moreover, her sinuous, olive-hued frame was impressively illuminated by what appeared to be golden-hour rays.

In the caption, Cheri shouted-out her offerings on a well-known content subscription service, stating that her fans could connect with her there. She capped off the pitch with a warm “see you there” for her admirers.

However, it would seem that her December 26 photo update had them sufficiently riled already. Just one hour after the sultry snapshots were uploaded, they had been double-tapped to the 70,000-like mark and beyond. Moreover, hundreds of replies filled the comments section, as people gushed over Cheri’s sensuous display.

“Oh my god,” raved one devotee. “You look beautiful.”

“Seriously the hottest body ever,” declared a second smitten commenter.

“You know when someone hits their hand with a hammer, and they start swearing..that’s how I’m feeling only with adulation,” wrote a third fan.

“Wow that bikini with that texture fascinates me,” added another admirer. “The model drives me crazy.”

In the first photo, Cheri stood with her hips and booty shifted to her right side and her thighs parted while peering directly into the camera’s lens. She held an airy, cream-colored shawl or small blanket against her back, stretching it out to her side and also to the top of her head with both hands.

Her curly, reddish-brown locks framed her blushing face on both sides. Meanwhile, her full, pink lips were pursed and her dark eyes glinted in the light. Her dainty neck was adorned with multiple charms.

The Southern California product’s prominent bustline was only just covered by her scant swim top, which left little to the imagination regarding the size and shape of her breasts. The stringy garment was tied together in the middle with a large, looping knot. Her bikini bottom was similarly strung together on both sides just above her hips.

For the second shot, Cheri had turned her back to the device that documented her. Nevertheless, she was still looking directly into it as she had turned her head to gaze over her shoulder. The model’s bare back and cheeky assets were pleasingly presented in the photo, with the latter being further emphasized as she held her shawl below them.

One day earlier, Cheri had brought the sizzle to the holiday by appearing in a lace bodysuit that matched her Santa hat.